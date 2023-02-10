Georgia football podcast: Eagles coach gives UGA big compliment ahead of Super Bowl
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,882 (Feb. 8, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said about his former Georgia players who are hoping to win a Super Bowl in their first NFL season.
Georgia football podcast: Eagles coach gives UGA big compliment ahead of Super Bowl
Beginning of the show: The Super Bowl will once again have a heavy Georgia influence on Sunday, and Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni spoke this week about his gratitude for the impact that former Bulldogs players -- linebacker Nakobe Dean and defensive tackle Jordan Davis -- have made on the NFC champions, despite the fact that neither has emerged into a starting role yet.
I’ll share what Sirianni said on today’s show and discuss how his words demonstrate UGA’s championship culture.
15-minute mark: I share why former UGA quarterback Jake Fromm thinks the Bulldogs’ returning wide receiver talent will be an underrated strength for this year’s team.
20-minute mark: DawgNation’s Mike Griffith joins the show.
40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including an interesting take on what the future of Alabama’s coaching staff could look like.
50-minute mark: I discuss the continued war of words from some UGA and Ohio State fans, spurred on this week by a tweet from Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.
End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Countdown.
After the show: I take questions and comments as part of the Podcast Cool Down.
NOTE: Yesterday I linked the wrong show. My apologies for the confusion. I am linking both shows today -- the one I meant to post yesterday, and the one described in the show notes above.
Episode 1881: Paul Finebaum suggests Kirby Smart could let Todd Monken leave
Episode 1882: Eagles coach gives UGA big compliment ahead of Super Bowl