Georgia football podcast: Eagles coach gives UGA big compliment ahead of Super Bowl

Beginning of the show: The Super Bowl will once again have a heavy Georgia influence on Sunday, and Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni spoke this week about his gratitude for the impact that former Bulldogs players -- linebacker Nakobe Dean and defensive tackle Jordan Davis -- have made on the NFC champions, despite the fact that neither has emerged into a starting role yet.

I’ll share what Sirianni said on today’s show and discuss how his words demonstrate UGA’s championship culture.