Georgia football podcast: UGA fans buzzing about latest rumors involving 5-star QB Dylan Raiola

Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,928 (April 18, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what UGA fans have been buzzing about on social media related to next steps in the recruitment of five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola.

Georgia football podcast: UGA fans buzzing about latest rumors involving 5-star quarterback Dylan Raiola

Beginning of the show: Georgia is undoubtedly in the mix for five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola, but the chatter in recent days is that Raiola might be ready to accelerate his commitment decision faster than anyone would have orginally anticipated and ahead of a scheduled official visit in early June. There’s, of course, no guarantee that a commitment decision favoring the Bulldogs is imminent, but that hasn’t stopped UGA fans from generating chatter about the topic online.

I’ll discuss more of what is known and can be assumed on the topic on today’s show.