Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 2,031 (Sept. 13, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about why Kirby Smart might be setting up South Carolina to feel Georgia’s wrath on Saturday afternoon based on a narrative that’s gotten some attention this week.

Georgia football podcast: Kirby Smart might be setting trap for South Carolina

Beginning of the show: Georgia coach Kirby Smart values quality play from his special teams units almost as much as any other facet of his program. It’s a talking point he seemingly harps on repeatedly throughout the season. But in Saturday’s game vs. South Carolina, it’s his counterpart on the other side of the field, South Carolina coach Shane Beamer, who arguably has the better reputation as a special teams guru given Beamer’s connection to the so-called “Beamer Ball” made famous by Beamer’s father, Frank, the longtime coach at Virginia Tech, whose teams were known for game-changing plays in the kicking game.

I’ll discuss on today’s show why I believe Smart has magnified Beamer’s special teams success as a way of getting the most out of his unit.

15-minute mark: I discuss the role wide receiver Dillon Bell -- who got carries at running back against Ball State -- could play in the game against the Gamecocks this Saturday.

20-minute mark: DawgNation’s Mike Griffith joins the show.

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including a possibly tricky task awaiting Tennessee as it travels to Florida this weekend as a touchdown favorite.

50-minute mark: Former UGA quarterback Jake Fromm joins the show.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Countdown.