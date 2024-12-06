Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2244 (December 6, 2024) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear why about why Kirby Smart is so passionate about the SEC Championship Game

Georgia Football Podcast: Decision day arrives for 5-star DL Justus Terry

Beginning of the show: A look at the looming decision for five-star defensive lineman Justus Terry.

NOTE: This show was recorded prior to Terry’s announcement.

10-minute mark: I share a heartfelt comment from Kirby Smart about what the SEC championship means to him.

15-minute mark: I share. some thoughts on Texas mascot Bevo being banned from Mercedes-Benz Stadium and my official pick for Saturday’s game vs. the Longhorns.

20-minute mark: Jeff Sentell joins the show with more information about Terry’s big decision.

45-minute mark: I take a look at other headlines including some final thoughts on the other conference championship games.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.