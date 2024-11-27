Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2238 (Feb. 7, 2024) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear why Kirby Smart is getting the Dawgs ready to get punched in the mouth by Tech.

Georgia Football Podcast: Kirby Smart makes blunt statement about ‘street fight’ vs. Georgia Tech

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: A look at some strong comments from Kirby Smart about why he expects Friday’s game with Georgia Tech to be a “street fight.”

15-minute mark: I share more troubling comments from CFP committee chairman Warde Manuel that make it seem like UGA simply isn’t getting credit for playing the nation’s toughest schedule so far this year.

20-minute mark: DawgNation’s Mike Griffith joins the show.

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including what last night’s top 25 means for the Playoff hopes for some of the league’s three-loss teams such as Alabama and South Carolina.

45-minute mark: Former UGA linebacker Davin Bellamy joins the show.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.