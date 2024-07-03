Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2237 (July 3, 2024) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear why the Dawgs may be getting ready to dominate another NFL Draft.

Georgia Football Podcast: NFL draft analyst has high expectations for top UGA players in 2024

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: A look at the UGA players currently projected as first round picks for the 2025 draft and a discussion about what that could mean for the Bulldogs on the field this season.

15-minute mark: I provide an update on two UGA recruiting targets nearing commitment decisions.

20-minute mark: Former UGA WR Terrence Edwards joins the show.

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including a four-star linebacker making a surprising commitment decision.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.