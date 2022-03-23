Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,656 (March 22, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about how Georgia is recruiting five-star quarterback Arch Manning.

Georgia football podcast: UGA’s ‘old-school’ recruitment of Arch Manning stands as outlier

Beginning of the show: Georgia’s recruitment of five-star quarterback Arch Manning has been described as “old school.” It stands as an interesting contrast to other high-profile battles, including UGA’s SEC East rival, Tennessee, which just added a five-star quarterback to its 2023 class by using some decidedly new-school tactics -- including what has been rumored to be a substantial NIL payment.

I’ll discuss more on that topic on today’s show.