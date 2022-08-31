Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,768 (Aug. 31, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what to expect from Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett and the Bulldogs offense Saturday.

Georgia football podcast: One area where Stetson Bennett has clearly helped upgrade UGA’s offense

Beginning of the show: Georgia’s Stetson Bennett, like most high-profile quarterbacks, is a lightning rod for conversation. That was true at the end of last year when Bennett was en route to helping UGA claim the national championship, and it’s no less true to begin this season as Bennett returns for his final campaign with the Bulldogs.

Yet, no matter how much chatter Bennett generates -- at times, for good and bad reasons -- there are occasionally some simple truths that may go unnoticed. I’ll discuss one of those on today’s show, and explain how Bennett has quietly been part of an impressive offensive transformation for UGA.