Georgia football podcast: 3 steps toward a Heisman Trophy for Stetson Bennett
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,784 (Sept. 24, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about UGA quarterback Stetson Bennett’s chances of winning the Heisman Trophy.
Beginning of the show: Georgia is playing with an unmistakable confidence according to FOX Sports analyst Joel Klatt, and if we take Klatt’s words to be true, then arguably no Bulldogs player embodies that confidence more so than quarterback Stetson Bennett.
Bennett has also emerged as a possible Heisman contender based on his prolific stats through three games. I’ll discuss on today’s show what it will take for Bennett to actually win the award.
15-minute mark: I’ll share two wishes I have for UGA tight end Darnell Washington before the season ends.
30-minute mark: Former UGA wide receiver Terrence Edwards joins the show.
45-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including an alleged conspiracy between UGA and the SEC.
50-minute mark: I provide some comfort to UGA fans who think the Bulldogs are currently getting too much hype.
End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater and the Gator Hater Countdown.
