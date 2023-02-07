Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,879 (Feb. 6, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what Georgia could give Todd Monken -- beyond possibly more money -- if he stays as Bulldogs offensive coordinator in 2023.

Georgia football podcast: Here’s what UGA should give Todd Monken if he returns in 2023

Beginning of the show: Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken remains in the mix for NFL job openings. The lack of resolution on this topic has left some fans possibly wondering what UGA might be able to do to convince Monken to stay. I’ll discuss on today’s show why the most valuable thing the Bulldogs could provide Monken might not be more money.

15-minute mark: I have some fun with a comment from former UGA running back Kenny McIntosh, who explained at the Senior Bowl why he didn’t want to play for Florida.