Kenny McIntosh gives the perfect reason for why he picked Georgia over Florida
Kenny McIntosh wore the Georgia logo for a final time on Saturday as he played in the Senior Bowl. But that didn’t stop the Georgia running back from getting one final dig in on the rival Florida Gators.
After the game when McIntosh was signing autographs, a fan asked why he didn’t go to Florida. McIntosh is from Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and aisgned with Georgia as a member of the 2019 recruiting class.
“Man I wanted to win. I’m a Florida boy but I wanted to win,” McIntosh told the fan.
“I told him he’s a bad MFer. He’s tough, he’s physical,” Smart said of what he told McIntosh during the Florida game. “He gets after it and he responded. That’s what I talk about. You’ve got an opportunity to show resiliency—one of our four DNA characteristics. I promise you every NFL scout and every Georgia fan watching will remember the way he responded. He ran the ball with just a vicious attitude. A contact-seeking running back.”
McIntosh was one of four Bulldogs to compete in the Senior Bowl this week, along with safety Christopher Smith, offensive tackle Warren McLendon and kicker Jack Podlesny. McLendon did not play in the game due to injury, while McIntosh was unable to finish Saturday’s game due to a hyperextended elbow. He finished the game with two carries for nine yards and a six-yard reception.
Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener won MVP efforts, as his side beat Smith and McIntosh’s team 27-10.
Georgia won back-to-back national championships thanks to McIntosh’s ability and an NFL team will surely find some use for his skillset. Given his ability as a receiver, most see McIntosh as a third or fourth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
McIntosh will have more opportunities to impress NFL teams at both the NFL combine and Georgia’s pro day. The Bulldogs had 15 players taken in last year’s NFL draft, including running backs James Cook and Zamir White.
