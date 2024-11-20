Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2333 (Nov. 20, 2024) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear why they aren’t the only ones upset with where Georgia stands in the CFP rankings

Georgia Football Podcast: UGA fans are outraged by latest CFP rankings

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: A look at where UGA landed in the latest College Football Playoff top 25 and a discussion about why so many fans were bothered by it.

15-minute mark: I share a strong comment from Kirby Smart about what truly matters in college football, perhaps even more than Playoff debates.

20-minute mark: DawgNation’s Mike Griffith joins the show.

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including a potential nightmare scenario for the committee involving the SEC championship.

45-minute mark: Former UGA linebacker Davin Bellamy joins the show.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.