Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,752 (Aug. 9, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about some intriguing issues involving the UGA offense based on some comments from Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart last week.

Georgia football podcast: Answering lingering questions about UGA’s playmakers

Beginning of the show: Georgia has seen dramatic year-over-year improvement in each of Todd Monken’s two seasons as Bulldogs offensive coordinator, and there’s reason to think even more production could be in store for the unit this year as well. Yet some of the ways in which that could occur are still undecided. I’ll discuss more on the outlook for the UGA offense on today’s show based on some comments from Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart last week.

15-minute mark: I react to UGA being ranked No. 3 in the preseason coaches poll.