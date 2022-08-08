Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,751 (Aug. 8, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what Georgia coach Kirby Smart said to set the tone for the start of Georgia’s fall camp about the talented newcomers and rising stars set to replace the 15 NFL draft picks off last year’s national championship roster.

Georgia football podcast: Kirby Smart ‘fired up’ to unleash new talent on college football

Beginning of the show: Georgia coach Kirby Smart didn’t shy away last week from admitting he still thinks the Bulldogs have plenty of good players when he spoke during his first press conference of fall camp.

The conventional wisdom has been that UGA is due for setback because it lost 15 NFL draft picks from last year’s national championship roster -- including five first rounders on defense.