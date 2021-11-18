Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,572 (Nov. 17, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about an audio clip from Georgia coach Kirby Smart that leaked onto the internet that apparently captures the halftime speech given to the team during the win vs. Florida in October.

Georgia football podcast: UGA fans love leaked audio of Kirby Smart’s fiery halftime speech

Beginning of the show: Florida is arguably viewed as Georgia’s biggest rival, and for many UGA fans, the fact that Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart approaches that game with intensity is a source of great joy. Smart’s feelings about the Gators were demonstrated once again this week in an audio clip leaked onto the internet that apparently features Smart prodding on his players with a fiery (and comically profane) speech. I’ll make an attempt to share a cleaned-up version of what Smart said on today’s show, and invite listeners to judge how well I did.

10-minute mark: I discuss the role that offensive lineman Xavier Truss played for UGA Saturday at right guard vs. Tennessee, and what that could mean for the Bulldogs for the remainder of the season.