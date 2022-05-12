Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,689 (May 12, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what Kirby Smart jokingly said about former Alabama quarterback -- and ESPN analyst -- Greg McElroy during a radio interview prior to an appearance at a celebrity golf tournament in Birmingham, Ala. this week.

Georgia football podcast: Kirby Smart takes humorous jab at former Alabama QB

Beginning of the show: Georgia coach Kirby Smart participated in a radio interview this week in Birmingham, Ala. prior to teeing off in a celebrity pro-am golf tournament, and during the discussion Smart had some fun at the expense of former Alabama quarterback -- and ESPN analyst -- Greg McElroy. I’ll share some audio on today’s show of Smart showing off a bit of his lighter side, and explain why UGA fans may have enjoyed his words for more reasons than one.

15-minute mark: I finish the discussion I started on Tuesday’s show regarding the possible “emerging stars” on the Bulldogs defense.