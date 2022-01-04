Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,600 (Jan. 3, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about Georgia’s win in the College Football Playoff semifinal in the Orange Bowl vs. Michigan Friday night.

Georgia football podcast: UGA shows off swagger in win vs. Michigan

Beginning of the show: Georgia earned a win vs. Michigan Friday night in the Orange Bowl. It was a victory that no only propelled the Bulldogs back to the national championship game, but also appeared to help restore UGA’s national reputation after the loss to Alabama in the SEC championship game. However, I’ll discuss on today’s show why UGA’s coaches and players seemed to have never stopped believing in themselves even as the ranks of their doubters grew in recent weeks.

10-minute mark: I discuss the mindset UGA should pursue as it prepares for a rematch against the Crimson Tide.