Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,628 (Feb. 10, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about why some recent videos from UGA running back signee Branson Robinson and edge rusher Darris Smith have recently generated some social media buzz.

Georgia football podcast: A couple UGA recruits earning social media buzz

Beginning of the show: Two Georgia signees have recently been featured in videos that have gotten a lot of attention on social media. A photo of four-star running back Branson Robinson has had the internet curious about Robinson’s weight room regiment and there’s no shortage of folks who’ve attempted to step in and satisfy that curiosity.

Another future Bulldog earning buzz is four-star edge rusher Darris Smith. Smith is a multi-sport star at Appling County High School in Baxley, Ga. and Smith’s recent videos demonstrating his exploits in both track and basketball have gotten people talking.