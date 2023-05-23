Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,948 (May 17, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what ESPN analyst Greg McElroy recently said about Georgia after five-star quarterback -- and the nation’s No. 1 recruit -- Dylan Raiola’s commitment.

Georgia football podcast: ESPN analyst raves about UGA after Dylan Raiola commitment

NOTE: This is the DawgNation Daily episode for Wednesday, May 17 2023.

Beginning of the show: Georgia has certainly been the talk of college football since the sport’s No. 1 recruit, five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola, announced his pledge to the Bulldogs last week. The latest prominent voice to heap praise in UGA’s direction is ESPN analyst Greg McElroy. I’ll share what he had to say on today’s show.