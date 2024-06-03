Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2215 (June 3, 2024) of the podcast, Georgia fans about the results of a big recruiting weekend and UGA baseball’s huge victory over Georgia Tech.

Georgia Football Podcast: UGA recruiting machine runs smoothly during big visit weekend

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: A look at some major visitors that UGA hosted during a big recruiting visit weekend.

15-minute mark: I celebrate the Diamond Dawgs winning the NCAA regional.

20-minute mark: Former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb joins the show.

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including two of the league’s teams involved in big baseball games on Monday.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.