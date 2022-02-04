Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,623 (Feb. 3, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about five-star defensive lineman Lebbeus Overton reclassifying into the 2022 class and the battle that could be waged between Georgia and Texas A&M for his services.

Georgia football podcast: UGA, Texas A&M battle for top recruit as NIL rumors swirl.

Beginning of the show: Five-star defensive lineman Lebbeus Overton announced Thursday he was reclassifying from the 2023 class into the current recruiting cycle. Overton also announced Georgia as one of his final five schools. However, there is a common sentiment that UGA might not be the favorite in the recruiting battle given the presence of Texas A&M as another finalist for Overton.

I’ll discuss Overton’s situation on today’s show and explain why the Aggies recruitment of Overton is intensifying the rumors around how Texas A&M might be using NIL payments to entice prospects.