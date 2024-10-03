Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2299 (October 3, 2024) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams shares an injury update that UGA slipped into their availability report. He will also take a deep dive into the Georgia running back room and how the Dawgs will attack Auburn this weekend. Later in the show, Terrence Edwards stops by to preview the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry and also share his insights into UGA’s wide receivers.

Georgia football podcast: UGA fans get an unpleasant surprise on the injury front

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: I discuss an injury surprise for UGA ahead of Saturday’s game against Auburn.

10-minute mark: I explain why I think UGA might seek to lean on its running backs this Saturday as it seeks to create more offensive consistency.

20-minute mark: Former UGA wide receiver Terrence Edwards joins the show.

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including some rumors involving Lane Kiffin and the Florida coaching job.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.