Beginning of the show: A look at what’s next for UGA after five-star defensive tackle Justus Terry’s decommitment from USC.

15-minute mark: I discuss whether UGA will see a true competitor emerge this season in its battle to remain college football’s top program.

20-minute mark: Former UGA WR Terrence Edwards joins the show.

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including some chatter around Texas ahead of its first year in the league.

45-minute mark: Former UGA QB Jake Fromm joins the show.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.