On episode No. 2327 (Nov 12, 2024) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams takes a look at what Dylan Fairchild had to say about the offensive line being motivated for the upcoming game against Tennessee. Plus, a look at the Jake Pope drama. Later, DawgNation insiders Connor Riley and Jake Fromm joins the show to preview tonight's CFP rankings.

Georgia football podcast: UGA OL motivated to ‘attack this week’ as Tennessee looms

Beginning of the show: A look at how the UGA offensive line hopes to bounce back after a bad performance vs. Ole Miss ahead of the showdown vs. Tennessee this Saturday.

15-minute mark: I discuss Kirby Smart’s stinging rebuke of a Georgia player seen seemingly celebrating with friends after Ole Miss’ win against the Bulldogs this past weekend.

20-minute mark: DawgNation’s Connor Riley joins the show.

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including a preview of tonight’s release of the new College Football Playoff top 25.

45-minute mark: Former UGA quarterback Jake Fromm joins the show.

End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Updater.