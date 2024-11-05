Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2322 (Nov 5, 2024) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams breaks down how the UGA defense is now in the spotlight for the upcoming game against Ole Miss. Plus, DawgNation insiders Connor Riley and Jake Fromm join the show to discuss if UGA can reinvent it’s offensive identity. Later, a look at the upcoming LSU vs Alabama game.

Georgia football podcast: UGA’s ‘battle-tested’ defense ready for challenge at Ole Miss

DawgNation Daily -- the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans

Beginning of the show: A look at why Georgia’s defense might be the key to victory at Ole Miss on Saturday.

15-minute mark: I have some fun at Florida’s expense after another Gators’ loss to UGA on Saturday.

20-minute mark: DawgNation’s Connor Riley joins the show.

40-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including the implications of Saturday’s game between Alabama and LSU.

45- minute mark: Former UGA quarterback Jake Fromm joins the show.

55-minute mark: I celebrate a fun moment on Saturday for UGA running back Dwight Phillips.

End of show: I reveal some surprising news that Eddie the Blind Squirrel, the official DawgNation Daily mascot, has gone into hiding.