Watch the DawgNation Postgame Show react to UGA’s ugly loss to Ole Miss

Georgia had struggled against several inferior SEC opponents this season but had found a way to play some of its best games against ranked teams like Texas, Clemson and the second half against Alabama.

But the Bulldogs had no such response for Ole Miss, falling in an ugly fashion, 28-10, in Oxford. UGA generated just 245 yards of offense and surrendered at least three turnovers for the fourth time this season.

Ole Miss had its way with 397 yards of offense, kicking five field goals to gradually pull away from the Bulldogs.

