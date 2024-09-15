Georgia football fans know the spot for the best postgame coverage on video can be found after each game on the DawgNation Postgame Show presented by the UGA Bookstore. Join host Brandon Adams, former UGA linebacker Davin Bellmay, Jeff Sentell and Kaylee Mansell as they break down all the action from Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs as they seek to win another national championship. UGA fans can also participate in the show each week by joining live via Zoom to provide their own takes on what how much they should panic after the close win. This week’s edition of the DawgNation Postgame Show includes reaction to UGA’s 13-12 win at Kentucky to open its 2024 SEC schedule.

Watch DawgNation Postgame Show react to UGA's win vs. Kentucky

Many expected Georgia to dominate Kentucky in its SEC opener, but the Bulldogs quickly found themselves in a four-quarter battle resulting in a 13-12 win.

UGA missed the opportunity to impress the country and live up to its No. 1 ranking in its first conference game, specifically on offense. Kentucky out-gained Georgia 284-262 and had 11 more first downs than UGA on Saturday night.

But the Bulldogs found a way to win with a go-ahead fourth quarter touchdown and some late defensive stands.

DawgNation’s Brandon Adams opens the DawgNation Postgame Show discussing his immediate reaction and getting former Georgia linebacker Davin Bellamy’s opinion. Bellamy started for Georgia’s infamous 2017 defense and saw plenty of similarities between Saturday night and a hard-fought win from his time early in the Kirby Smart era.

We’ll also hear from Jeff Sentell and Kaylee Mansell as they provide sights and sounds from the victorious UGA locker room and several Georgia fans’ personal opinions.

