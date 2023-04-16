Georgia football fans know the spot for the best postgame coverage on video can be found after each game on the DawgNation Postgame Show presented by the UGA Bookstore. Join host Brandon Adams and special guests as they break down all the action from Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs as they seek to win another national championship. UGA fans can also participate in the show each week by joining live via Zoom to provide their own takes on what it will take to get the Dawgs back to the College Football Playoff. This week’s edition of the DawgNation Postgame Show includes reaction to UGA’s annual G-Day spring game -- which took place Saturday afternoon and featured an impressive performance from Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck as one of the top storylines.

Watch DawgNation PostGame Show discuss QB competition after G-Day

Georgia held its annual spring game known as G-Day on Saturday. The Red Team defeated the Black 31-26, but with apologies to the intra-squad teams, there was probably more attention paid to some of the individual performances of players than there was to the final score.

This is especially true at the quarterback position where former five-star recruit Brock Vandagriff and redshirt freshman Gunner Stockton had their share of impressive moments, but arguably took a back seat to the performance of Carson Beck.