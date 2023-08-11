Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 5-star commitment Justin Williams. He ranks as the nation’s No. 1 LB and the No. 11 overall prospect for 2024 on the 247Sports Composite ratings. The On3 Industry Ranking has him as the nation’s No. 1 LB and the No. 9 overall recruit.

When most of DawgNation thinks about Justin Williams, they come up with something akin to the following from their respective thought trees:

Nation’s No. 1 LB for 2024

Third-highest-rated ‘Dawg in the class and the fourth UGA commit rated No. 1 in the country at his position

Stands as the highest-rated pure LB prospect to commit to UGA in Kirby Smart’s time

HS teammate of that beast DL commit Joseph Jonah-Ajonye in this year’s top-rated class

What we aim to do here at DawgNation - especially within this particular slice of real estate on our amazingly revamped site for the 2023 season - is to flip the script on all of those easy talking points for the tailgate and the water cooler.

The scope of every Intel post is to upgrade the memory bank with those stars and rankings that the recruiting industry brands these young men so well with something more. Something different.