Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 5-star safety KJ Bolden. He ranks as the nation’s No. 1 S and the No. 7 overall prospect for 2024 on the 247Sports Composite ratings. The On3 Industry Ranking has him as the nation’s No. 1 and the No. 8 recruit overall.

Florida State was the first school to offer 5-star safety KJ Bolden back in early 2021. The Georgia football program was the second. Ohio State was the 17th program and Alabama came five offers later with his 22nd scholarship opportunity. Auburn was the 37th school.

Those are the five finalists for his decision, but it seems Auburn, FSU and Georgia have all the buzz right prior to his 7:30 p.m. livestream decision ceremony later today that will be hosted by On3.com on its YouTube channel.

The in-state Bulldogs are clearly in the mix. Bolden has taken approximately 14 unofficial visits and one official visit to gauge the back-to-back national champions. He was there for the 2022 national championship celebration in Sanford Stadium after the first of the back-to-back titles.