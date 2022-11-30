Georgia football expects 2022 SEC Championship Game to feel like a home game: ‘We do treat it like a home field’

ATHENS — By this point, Georgia is quite comfortable playing in Atlanta. The Bulldogs have played at least one game there every season since Kirby Smart took over at the start of the 2016. Saturday will be the second time this year the Bulldogs play in Mercedes-Benz Stadium as the Bulldogs beat Oregon 49-3 there earlier this season. Georgia is hoping for a similar result this weekend when the Bulldogs take on LSU. The Bulldogs will certainly have more fans at the game, given the proximity to Athens and with the game being in Georgia’s home state.

And players feel all that gives Georgia an advantage. “We always treat Atlanta like it’s our backyard, like we’re down the road in Sanford,” defensive lineman Zion Logue said. “We do treat it like a home-field advantage. Going off of playing Oregon earlier this year and how many other countless times we’ve played there in the past, just try to use that to our advantage.” Related: Georgia football will hold No. 1 ranking heading into final College Football Playoff rankings

Georgia has some painful memories in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, losing three times in the SEC championship game as well as the 2018 National Championship Game against Alabama. Those past results certainly motivate this Georgia team. There is also the fact that a win this week possibly puts Georgia in a position where its first playoff game will also be in Mercedes-Benz Stadium, as it is one of two host sites for the College Football Playoff semifinals this year. Georgia players have said they’re not focused on that aspect of the game this weekend. Instead, the Bulldogs want to beat LSU because it is the next game up.