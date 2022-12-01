Brian Kelly reveals what makes Georgia football so difficult to play: ‘Nothing’s going to be easy’

Brian Kelly knows what his team will see on Saturday when the LSU Tigers face off against the Georgia Bulldogs. He’s twice faced off against Kirby Smart since he became Georgia’s coach back in 2016. And while Kelly’s teams have twice played Georgia tough when he was the head coach at Notre Dame, Georgia came away with wins both times. “That’s the nature of a well-coached football team that’s won a national championship and is competing for another,” Kelly said on Thursday. “You know what you’re going to get here. I mean, everything’s going to come very difficult. Nothing’s going to be easy. You’re going to have to earn everything.”

Kelly though isn’t running from the challenge. In fact, he’s embracing it, as he called it the most exciting aspect of Saturday’s matchup. The Tigers are a 17.5-point underdog on Saturday. It’s a team that hasn’t been playing its best football, as the Aggies are coming off a loss against Texas A&M this past weekend. Still, while the Tigers may come limping into Saturday’s game, it says a lot about Kelly’s abilities as a coach to have gotten LSU to this point. The Tigers took in 15 players out of the transfer portal to help try and fill holes on the roster.

LSU was able to pick up significant wins over Ole Miss and Alabama this season. But the test on Saturday against Georgia will be much tougher. “You’re going to get a really well-coached football team, fundamentally sound, and they’re going to play hard for four quarters and it’s going to challenge your football team to play its very best as well,” Kelly said. While Kelly did arrive from Notre Dame, this is not the first time he has coached in a conference championship game, as he did so at Notre Dame in 2020. The Fighting Irish lost to Clemson in that game.