Kirby Smart gives latest injury report for Georgia football heading into 2022 SEC Championship Game
The 2022 SEC Championship Game is here, as the Bulldogs will take on the LSU Tigers on Saturday. And both teams are dealing with injuries entering the conference title tilt.
For Georgia, Smart provided positive news on the status of AD Mitchell and Zion Logue. Mitchell was able to play on Saturday, but just for one snap. Smart told reporters on a teleconference that Mitchell was able to do more in practice this past week and the hope is he can do more this week for the Bulldogs. This was the first time Mitchell had been able to play for Georgia dating back to the team’s game against Vanderbilt.
Smart added that Logue is good and that he is dealing with an injury that he first aggravated against Kentucky. The defensive lineman is a key piece in Georgia’s defensive line rotation.
As for Marvin Jones Jr., the outside linebacker is dealing with an ankle injury that forced him to leave Saturday’s game against the Yellow Jackets.
“Marvin’s got an ankle sprain. Not sure the severity,” Smart said.
Jones Jr.’s injury leaves Georgia with even less depth in the outside linebacker room, as the Bulldogs are without Nolan Smith after he tore his pec muscle against Florida. Georgia will lean heavily on Robert Beal and Chaz Chambliss if Jones is unable to go. Jalon Walker also reps at the position, playing as an edge rusher in pressure package situations for the Bulldogs.
As for the LSU side, Brian Kelly told reporters that quarterback Jayden Daniels is dealing with ankle sprain. Kelly said it was not a high ankle sprain and that Daniels is in a boot today. The hope is that Daniels is able to practice on Tuesday. Garrett Nussmeier is the back-up quarterback for the Tigers.
Georgia and LSU face off on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET, with CBS broadcasting the game.
- Andrew Paul (knee, out)
- CJ Washington (neck, out)
- Dan Jackson (foot, out)
- Earnest Greene (back, out)
- Drew Bobo (labrum, out)
- CJ Smith (ankle, doubtful)
- Nolan Smith (Pec, out)
- Zion Logue (undisclosed, questionable)
- Marvin Jones Jr. (ankle, questionable)
- AD Mitchell (ankle, questionable)
- De’Nylon Morrissette (knee/hamstring, questionable)
- Tate Ratledge (shoulder, probable)
