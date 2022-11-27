Dawgnation Logo
Georgia football sits at No. 1 in Coaches Poll top 25 rankings for Week 14 heading into SEC championship game

Georgia football-Coaches Poll-Top 25 rankings-week 14
Georgia wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (1) reacts after catching a 5-yard touchdown during the second quarter against Georgia Tech at Sanford Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Athens, Georgia. (Jason Getz/Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)
@Kconnorriley
Posted

ATHENS — Georgia football closed out the regular season with yet another win, beating Georgia Tech. 37-14.

The win moved the Bulldogs to 12-0 on the season and kept the Bulldogs at the top of the Week 14 Coaches Poll. Georgia is followed by Michigan at No. 2, TCU at No. 3 and USC at No. 4.

Georgia didn’t play its best game on Saturday but it did more than enough to put away the overmatched Yellow Jackets. The win on senior day gives this group of seniors a 46-5 record at Georgia, the most wins by a senior class in school history.

“They still came out as the winningest group ever,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. Their leadership is our consistency. Meaning everybody’s like well, how do y’all come out and do it each week and not let down and not do this? Well their leadership is our consistency and each and every one of them for walk-ons to scholarship players is deserving of the recognition.”

While the win over Georgia Tech was appreciated, Georgia moves into a much tougher set of games. It starts this week with the SEC championship game against No. 13 LSU. The Tigers dropped out of the top 10 following their loss to Texas A&M, but the Bulldogs are still expecting a stiff test from Brian Kelly’s team.

“He’s an incredible coach at LSU. He came to this league because he wanted an opportunity to play the best and get opportunities to go to the playoffs and win SEC championships,” Smart said. “He’s at a storied place that’s got a lot of tradition and history.”

After that, the College Football Playoff likely awaits Georgia. The Bulldogs entered the SEC championship game last year with an unbeaten record, lost and still made the College Football Playoff. Michigan and TCU are both unbeaten entering their respective conference championship games, while USC takes on a Utah team that beat them earlier this season.

Georgia’s game against LSU is set for a 4 p.m. ET start on CBS. The Bulldogs have not won the SEC championship game since 2017.

Below you can see the full Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 14.

Georgia football Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 14

  1. Georgia
  2. Michigan
  3. TCU
  4. USC
  5. Ohio State
  6. Alabama
  7. Penn State
  8. Tennessee
  9. Washington
  10. Kansas State
  11. Clemson
  12. Utah
  13. LSU
  14. Florida State
  15. Oregon
  16. Oregon State
  17. UCLA
  18. Tulane
  19. Notre Dame
  20. South Carolina
  21. Texas
  22. North Carolina
  23. UCF
  24. UTSA
  25. Mississippi State

UGA News

