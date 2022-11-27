Georgia Football keeps top spot in AP Poll Top 25 rankings Week 14 thanks to strong special teams play

Georgia also holds the No. 1 spot in the Coaches Poll. The College Football Playoff rankings come out on Tuesday, with Georgia having been the No. 1 ranked team in those rankings for the past three weeks. The Bulldogs have 58 of the 63 first-place votes, with Michigan picking up the other five.

ATHENS — Georgia football is the No. 1 ranked team in the Week 14 AP Poll Top 25 rankings after the Bulldogs took down Georgia Tech on Saturday.

The Bulldogs did not play their best on Saturday, as Georgia Tech was able to find success on offense and defense. It was the Georgia special teams play that really helped Georgia get going in its win over the rival Yellow Jackets.

“They did a good job defensively and a good job offensively with a game plan,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “I’ve got a lot of respect for the staff and the players, the way that the players competed in the game. I thought special teams came through today. And it’s the first game in quite a while that we made some plays in special teams to kind of give us some momentum and get us rolling.”

Kicker Jack Podlesny made all three of his field goal attempts, including a 50-yarder.

The Bulldogs will see a step in competition starting this week, as Georgia faces LSU in the SEC championship game. The Tigers are coming off a shock loss to Texas A&M last week, but LSU has wins over Alabama and Florida this season.

Should Georgia continue its winning ways, the Bulldogs will likely find themselves in the College Football Playoff for the second consecutive year. The final College Football Playoff rankings will be revealed next Sunday at 12 p.m. ET.

Georgia’s upcoming game against LSU is set for a 4 p.m. ET start, with CBS broadcasting the game. Georgia has now won the SEC championship game since the 2017 season.