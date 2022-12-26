Georgia football injury report: Kirby Smart updates status of Ladd McConkey, Warren McClendon for Ohio State game
Georgia has officially made it to Atlanta as the Bulldogs continue to prep for Saturday’s game against the Ohio State Buckeyes.
The most pressing question for Smart and Georgia is the status of wide receiver Ladd McConkey and offensive tackle Warren McClendon. Both players were unable to finish the SEC championship game against LSU back on Dec. 4.
“We’re excited to get those guys back,” Smart said. “We’ll see how they do as the week progress.”
On McConkey, he has been dealing with knee soreness throughout the season. McConkey is the team’s leading wide receiver, catching 51 passes for 675 receiving yards and five touchdowns.
McClendon has an MCL sprain. The Bulldogs would turn to Amarius Mims in McClendon’s place. The sophomore has taken first-team reps this season though he has not yet started a game for the Bulldogs.
Georgia is expected to get Marvin Jones Jr. back after he missed the game against LSU. He had been dealing with a left ankle injury but he was able to practice with the team prior to Christmas.
AD Mitchell is also expected to play a bigger role for the Bulldogs after he returned to the field against LSU. He has been dealing with an ankle injury for most of the season.
As for Ohio State, the Buckeyes will be without running back TreVeyon Henderson and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba.
The Bulldogs are a 7.5-point favorite against the Buckeyes, with Ohio State coming off a 45-23 loss in its most recent game. But Smart made it very clear his Georgia team is not overlooking Ohio State, as a spot in the national championship game is at stake.
“It gives us another chance to brand ourself for one of the nationally dominant teams,” Smart said. “Every team is independent from the previous so I always look at as if this year’s team has a chance to make its own legacy.”
Saturday’s game is set for an 8 p.m. ET start on ESPN. The game will be played in Atlanta.
Georgia football injury report for College Football Playoff
- Andrew Paul (knee, out)
- CJ Washington (neck, out)
- Dan Jackson (foot, out)
- Earnest Greene (back, out)
- Drew Bobo (labrum, out)
- CJ Smith (ankle, out)
- Nolan Smith (Pec, out)
- Warren McClendon (knee, questionable)
- Ladd McConkey (knee, questionable
- De’Nylon Morrissette (knee/hamstring, questionable)
- Marvin Jones Jr. (ankle ,probable)
- AD Mitchell (ankle, probable)
- Tate Ratledge (shoulder, probable)
