Kirby Smart comments on AD Mitchell’s health, side-steps questions about looming transfer portal

It looks to be more of the same regarding AD Mitchell’s status ahead of the 2022 SEC Championship Game. In his final comments before Saturday’s game against LSU, Georgia coach Kirby Smart provided an update on the injured wide receiver. He has played just five snaps since the end of the Oregon game, as he has been battling an ankle sprain. “Same as recent weeks. He’s been in some practice weeks,” Smart said. “He’s going to be out there and rep. The hopes are he’s going to be able to contribute.”

Without Mitchell, as has been the case for much of the season now, Georgia will lean more on Ladd McConkey and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint. The latter caught his second touchdown pass of the season last week against Georgia Tech, while McConkey is tied with tight end Brock Bowers for the team lead in receptions with 46.

LSU coach Brian Kelly did share with reporters that the Tigers would have their starting quarterback Jayden Daniels, as he will be available after picking up an ankle injury against Texas A&M. Kirby Smart stays mum on Georgia football transfer portal plans With the transfer portal set to open officially on Monday, it seemed fair to ask Georgia coach Kirby Smart about the possibility of Georgia either losing players to the portal or going into the portal themselves to add a player for next year’s roster. But the Georgia head coach did not take the bait. He instead elected to try and keep the focus on Saturday’s game against LSU.

“We have a process in our organization, we have different divisions,” Smart said. “Everybody has a timeline for what they’re working on. We have player development staff, recruiting. We have all these facets within our organization that work their parts year-round.” Georgia famously did not take any transfer this past offseason, being the only Power 5 program to do so. LSU on the other hand took 15 transfer players, eight of which will start for LSU this weekend. Daniels is one of them, easily being the most high-profile of the LSU roster additions. “When their staff got put in place, it’s hard to compare that against other programs across the board in the SEC,” Smart said. “I would argue they did the best job of filling holes and creating roster opportunities for guys coming in. “If they don’t do as good a job, it’s hard to say where they would be right now. They put together some really good defensive players as well as the quarterback.” While some players have already publicly stated they will enter the transfer portal, players cannot officially enter the transfer portal until Monday, Dec. 5. Players have until Jan. 18 to make a decision on whether to enter the transfer portal.