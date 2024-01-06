Georgia basketball made a statement to the SEC on Saturday, wrestling its conference opener away from Missouri to silence a raucous Mizzou Arena.

The Bulldogs (11-3, 1-0 SEC) stifled Missouri’s offense late, allowing just five points in the last five minutes to seal the 75-68 win. The win was particularly encouraging to UGA fans who saw the Bulldogs earn just one win as a true away team last season.

Georgia traded blows with the Tigers throughout most of the second half before taking control late with a 9-0 run.

Veteran guard Justin nailed a clutch 3-pointer at the 4:19 mark to kickstart the run. Freshman Silas Demary Jr. followed Hill’s 3-pointer with one of his own and center Russel Tchewa nailed a trio of free throws to take a 72-65 lead with 1:11 left.

The South Florida transfer Tchewa dominated the paint, notching his first double-double of the season.

Missouri struggled to find an answer for the 7-foot, 275-pounder, who finished with season-highs in points (18) and rebounds (11).

UGA also flexed its depth in the win, as the Bulldog bench outscored Missouri’s reserves 23-3.

Justin Hill led Georgia’s bench with an electric 16-point performance. The second-year Bulldog nailed four 3-pointers in his 29 minutes off the bench.

Georgia exploded in the first half, leading by as much as 17 points before the Tigers roared back to cut the lead to 40-38 at halftime.

The Bulldogs were particularly impressive from 3-point range. The same UGA team that entered Saturday shooting 34 percent from beyond the arc made eight 3-pointers on 13 attempts.

Thomasson led the red-hot half, sinking a trio of 3-pointers on 13 points.

The Niagara transfer’s back-to-back 3-pointers gave Georgia a 28-18 lead at the 8:58 mark. Thomasson chased the deep shots with a floater before another couple of Bulldog buckets took a 35-18 lead with 5:18 remaining.

Missouri shot 0 for 8 during Georgia’s 16-point outburst. Then the Tigers got hungry, as a couple of strong paint buckets sparked Missouri’s lightning-quick offense.

Mizzou Arena roared as the Tigers entered the locker room riding a 17-2 scoring run.

Georgia will look to start 2-0 in SEC action when it plays host to Arkansas at 9 p.m. on Wednesday.