WATCH: Controversial no-call on Auburn game-winner has Georgia basketball, social media buzzing

ATHENS — Georgia basketball coach Tom Crean “100 percent” believed his team could upset the No. 1 team in the country on Saturday, a concept few would have bought into considering the 16-point line on the game. But the Bulldogs, ranked No. 239 in recent RPI rankings, just might have pulled out the win if not for a controversial no-call in the final seconds. Auburn’s Wendall Green sent the controversial play in motion with 10 seconds left, driving the length of the floor and spinning in the lane, knocking UGA’s Jaxon Etter to the floor in the process.

Green lost control the of ball as he ran into the Georgia player. But with 7-foot-1 teammate Walker Kessler boxing out would-be defenders, Green regained control of the ball and scored with 3.6 seconds left, the final points of a 74-72 win at a jam-packed Stegeman Coliseum. RELATED: Georgia comes painfully close to scoring first-ever win over No. 1-ranked team “I thought it was a charge,” Etter said, asked about the play, “but I was told not to touch on stuff like that.”