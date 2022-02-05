WATCH: Controversial no-call on Auburn game-winner has Georgia basketball, social media buzzing
ATHENS — Georgia basketball coach Tom Crean “100 percent” believed his team could upset the No. 1 team in the country on Saturday, a concept few would have bought into considering the 16-point line on the game.
But the Bulldogs, ranked No. 239 in recent RPI rankings, just might have pulled out the win if not for a controversial no-call in the final seconds.
Auburn’s Wendall Green sent the controversial play in motion with 10 seconds left, driving the length of the floor and spinning in the lane, knocking UGA’s Jaxon Etter to the floor in the process.
Green lost control the of ball as he ran into the Georgia player. But with 7-foot-1 teammate Walker Kessler boxing out would-be defenders, Green regained control of the ball and scored with 3.6 seconds left, the final points of a 74-72 win at a jam-packed Stegeman Coliseum.
“I thought it was a charge,” Etter said, asked about the play, “but I was told not to touch on stuff like that.”
“It was a tough way to lose, but at the end of the day, our guys played extremely hard. They took what was there, and I’m proud of their effort.”
Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said he felt Green was fouled, but put the bigger focus on the game.
“Give Georgia credit, they played hard, they played great,” Pearl said. “If they could beat potentially the No.1 team in the country, then obviously they can beat anybody. They could beat anybody especially in here.”
The Bulldogs (6-17, 1-9 SEC) trailed by as many as 15 points in the first half, but they kept their focus and nearly pulled off what would have been the first program win over a No. 1-ranked team in 17 attempts, five of those games in Athens.
“I want to say we hit five of our first six field goals in the second half, we came out hot,” Etter said. “We came out with energy. That was the halftime speech that lit us on fire.”
Georgia fans weren’t the only ones on fire on social media about the controversial no-call charge after the game.