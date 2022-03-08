Clock running out on Tom Crean at Georgia, basketball lift off challenging at football school

Tom Crean came to work on Tuesday focused on his Georgia basketball team finding a way to beat Vanderbilt, even as it seems his firing is imminent. “I’m really just focused on doing my job,” Crean said on his Tuesday morning Zoom call, shortly before boarding an aircraft bound for the SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament. “I think any questions about my future would have to go to the athletic department because I’m locked into what I’m trying to do.”

The Bulldogs (6-25, 1-17 SEC) play the Commodores (15-15, 7-11) at 8 p.m. on Wednesday in Tampa, Fla., looking to make an improbable run in the SEC tourney. As for Crean, his hopes of leading Georgia to its first NCAA tournament appearance since 2015 essentially ended before the league slate started this season. The generous one-time transfer rule taketh and giveth away, and the Bulldogs ended up being big losers in an unprecedented college basketball free-agent market that saw Division I teams average seven transfers per team.

Georgia’s leading scorer and rebounder, 6-7 Florida Atlantic grad transfer Jailyn Ingram, went down with a season-ending knee injury in a Dec. 7 win over Jacksonville. It was the one injury the Bulldogs could not afford, having already lost veteran power forward P.J. Horne — the team’s leading returning scorer and last season’s top 3-point shooter — to a knee injury in the preseason. RELATED: Georgia team captain P.J. Horne out for season with injury

To boot, most notably lost UGA lost guards K.D. Johnson (Auburn) and Sahvir Wheeler (Kentucky) to the NCAA portal, along with blue-collar forward Toumani Camara’s transfer to Dayton. Thus, Crean’s pending job status — and the details of a buyout clause that falls from a reported $7.2 million to $3.2 million at the end of this season — will likely be the preeminent first-day storyline from Amalie Arena until the SEC heavyweight programs play on Thursday. Georgia athletics director Josh Brooks has not met with Crean or informed him of any decision by the program at this time. But that’s not surprising when one considers how the second-year athletic director has gone by the book to this point in his early tenure. Coaching reviews and evaluations are to be conducted at the end of the season, and in the case of UGA basketball, it will be more important to find a perfect hire rather than a quick easy, or popular one. The Parker Executive Search firm, founded and run by Georgia graduate Dan Parker, is likely already on the case, albeit, in a somewhat unofficial capacity.

That’s the beauty of the search firm: it’s always at work, and as a private entity, immune from the sort of telltale public information requests we’ve seen reveal circus-like coaching searches of yesteryear at other SEC schools. Brooks knows the shark tank nature of the SEC basketball landscape and the challenge ahead of luring a proven basketball coaching staff to his football school. Crean, himself, likely would not have gambled on the job at Georgia had he known former Bulldogs’ AD Greg McGarity had one foot out the door and would be leaving the school two years after hiring him. Georgia basketball is a tough sell, though the recently launched Classic City Collective would seem to offer some hope. RELATED: Georgia athletics takes huge leap with new Classic City Collective The Classic City Collective serves as a NIL-friendly vehicle that will serve to connect UGA athletes to endorsement deals and above-board funding.