ATHENS — Mike White was “just not there yet” when it came to looking ahead to Saturday’s game at Florida.

But many Georgia basketball fans were, especially after UGA pulled off an exciting 68-66 win over LSU on Wednesday night at Stegeman Coliseum.

Georgia improved to 14-5 overall and 4-2 in the league, part of a three-way tie for fourth place, and a game ahead of Texas A&M, LSU and Florida.

RELATED: Russel Tchewa finishes big for Georgia in win over LSU

The Gators are 13-6 and 3-3 in league play heading into a pivotal showdown in Gainesville against Georgia.

The winner likely to emerge on the favorable side of the proverbial NCAA “bubble” projections as league play approaches its halfway mark.

The Gators have won eight straight games against the Bulldogs dating back to 2019 entering the teams’ game at noon on Saturday in Gainesville (TV: ESPN2).

It’s a place White obviously knows quite well, having spent seven years at Florida as the head basketball coach before taking over the Georgia program before the 2022-23 season.

“I think they are a tournament team, just watching them on TV two or three times,” White said. “It will be a tough environment, we know that.”

It certainly was for White near the end of his tenure in Gainesville.

Some entitled Florida basketball fans had voiced criticism within earshot of the coach’s family, per media who cover the program, leading to an uncomfortable environment.

White, a consummate professiona,l has not said a negative word about his time in Gainesville.

The Georgia basketball coach plays it close to the vest as a general rule, and his comments about Florida after Wednesday night’s win were just as vanilla as any other future opponent.

“It’s an opportunity against a team who I think is capable of beating anyone in our league,” White said.

“They have size, they are really good on the offensive glass, they guard you, they can space you with multiple guards, they can go make plays, their ball screen continuity is very difficult to defend.”

Florida is coming off back-to-back wins at Missouri (79-67) and home against Mississippi State (79-70) on Wednesday night.

“It will be a very difficult game for us,” White said, “just like every road game in our league.”