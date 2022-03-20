Georgia women’s basketball to face Iowa State in NCAA tournament Round of 32

The No. 6 seed Lady Bulldogs will try to repeat history when they tip-off against No. 3 seed Iowa State at 8 p.m. Sunday at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa (TV: ESPN2).

The Georgia women’s basketball program is one win away from its first Sweet 16 bid since 2013, when it beat Iowa State in the round of 32 to advance.

The Cyclones (27-6), who will face the Bulldogs (21-9) on their home court, boast a three-headed monster at the guard position between Ashley Joens, Lexi Donarski, and Emily Ryan. Joens leads her team in points (20.9) and rebounds (9.6) per game.

“I think they’re just a team that plays really hard and they play together,” Sarah Ashlee Barker said. “They’ve got three really good players that can just score all over and if anyone gets hot, they get hot. You also saw that last night, they were not hitting shots in the first half, but they didn’t back down.”

Jenna Staiti leads Georgia in points (15.1), rebounds (7.8), and blocks (2.2) per game. The first-team All-SEC selection is just 18 points away from 1,500 in her career.

UGA beat Dayton 70-54 Friday night in the opening round of the tournament. Staiti continued to the lead the Bulldogs with a 19-point, 8-rebound performance, but it was Jillian Hollingshead’s explosion off the bench that stole the show.

The freshman guard contributed a career-high 15 points in as many minutes in her first action since being sidelined with a knee injury a month ago.

“It just brings a lot of excitement to the team,” Que Morrison said. “When she got out there, it was great to have her out there and just to see her perform like that, it just makes it more amazing.”