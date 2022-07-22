Brock Bowers, Jalen Carter among the 9 Bulldogs named to Preseason All-SEC teams
The votes have been counted and the result are in for the 2022 Preseason All-SEC teams. And the Georgia Bulldogs are once again well-represented on both the first and second teams.
Tight end Brock Bowers, offensive tackle Warren McClendon, defensive tackle Jalen Carter, outside linebacker Nolan Smith and cornerback Kelee Ringo were First Team Preseason All-SEC selections for the Bulldogs. Wide receiver Kearis Jackson also made the First Team as a return specialist Making the second team was center Sedrick Van Pran and safety Chris Smith. Running back Kenny McIntosh made the Third team
Bowers set school records for Georgia last season, emerging as perhaps the best tight end in the country. Carter might be the best defensive lineman in the country, while Ringo is poised for an even bigger season following his game-sealing Pick-6 against Alabama to end the 2022 season.
For as much talent as the Bulldogs have, it was Alabama who had the most first-team representatives, as 10 members of the Crimson Tide made the list compared to Georgia’s six. It certainly helps when quarterback Bryce Young and edge rusher Will Anderson are perhaps the best offensive and defensive players in all of college football. Alabama was also picked to win the SEC along with the SEC West, while Georgia was picked to be the SEC East winner.
Georgia has to replace a number of players who made the end-of-season All-SEC teams from last year, as many of the former Georgia stars are now off to the NFL.
But head coach Kirby Smart isn’t worried about that level of turnover. He still very much believes in the overall talent on his team, even if the media members at SEC media days do not.
“I‘m excited about this team because there’s a lot of opportunity,” Smart said. “People say, Do you have the talent? Do you have enough talent within your program? We have plenty of talent. What we lack right now is experience. That’s our job as coaches, to put those guys in a position to be successful and react in the calm manner and have the experience they need to play well against Oregon.
“That game will help set us up for the SEC gauntlet we have coming up after that.”
Said game against Oregon comes on Sept. 3 in Atlanta. To see the full Preseason All-SEC teams, see below.
2022 Preseason First Team All-SEC
QB – Bryce Young, Alabama
RB - Tank Bigsby, Auburn
RB – Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama
WR - Kayshon Boutte, LSU
WR - Jermaine Burton, Alabama
TE - Brock Bowers, Georgia
OL - Emil Ekiyor Jr., Alabama
OL - Warren McClendon, Georgia
OL - O’Cyrus Torrence, Florida
OL - Nick Broeker, Ole Miss
C - Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas
DEFENSE
First-Team
DL - Jalen Carter, Georgia
DL - BJ Ojulari, LSU
DL - Derick Hall, Auburn
DL - Byron Young, Tennessee
LB - Will Anderson Jr., Alabama
LB - Nolan Smith, Georgia
LB - Henry To’oTo’o, Alabama
DB - Jordan Battle, Alabama
DB - Kelee Ringo, Georgia
DB - Eli Ricks, Alabama
DB - Jalen Catalon, Arkansas
SPECIALISTS
P - Nik Constantinou, Texas A&M
PK - Will Reichard, Alabama
RS - Kearis Jackson, Georgia
AP - Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama
2022 Preseason Second Team All-SEC
QB – Hendon Hooker, Tennessee
RB - Chris Rodriguez Jr., Kentucky
RB - Devon Achane, Texas A&M
WR - Cedric Tillman, Tennessee
WR - Jonathan Mingo, Ole Miss
TE - Cameron Latu, Alabama
OL - Layden Robinson, Texas A&M
OL - Kenneth Horsey, Kentucky
OL - Darnell Wright, Tennessee
OL - Javion Cohen, Alabama
C - Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia
Defense
DL - Zacch Pickens, South Carolina
DL - D.J. Dale, Alabama
DL - Ali Gaye, LSU
DL - Colby Wooden, Auburn
LB - Bumper Pool, Arkansas
LB - Dallas Turner, Alabama
LB - Brenton Cox Jr., Florida
DB – Cam Smith, South Carolina
DB - Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M
DB - Christopher Smith, Georgia
DB - Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State
Specialists
P - Oscar Chapman, Auburn
PK - Anders Carlson, Auburn
RS - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
AP - Devon Achane, Texas A&M
2022 Preseason All-SEC Third Team
QB – Will Levis, Kentucky
RB - Zach Evans, Ole Miss
RB - Kenny McIntosh, Georgia
WR - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
WR - Josh Vann, South Carolina
TE - Jaheim Bell, South Carolina
OL - Brady Latham, Arkansas
OL - Tyler Steen, Alabama
OL - Javon Foster, Missouri
*OL - Jeremy James, Ole Miss
*OL – Kendall Randolph, Alabama
C - Cooper Mays, Tennessee
Defense
DL - Gervon Dexter, Florida
DL - Justin Eboigbe, Alabama
DL - Maason Smith, LSU
DL - McKinnley Jackson, Texas A&M
LB - Owen Pappoe, Auburn
LB - Ventrell Miller, Florida
LB - Jeremy Banks, Tennessee
DB - Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
DB - Trey Dean III, Florida
DB - Trevon Flowers, Tennessee
DB - Malachi Moore, Alabama
Specialists
P - Paxton Brooks, Tennessee
PK - Harrison Mevis, Missouri
RS - JoJo Earle, Alabama
AP - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
