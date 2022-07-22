Brock Bowers, Jalen Carter among the 9 Bulldogs named to Preseason All-SEC teams

Tight end Brock Bowers, offensive tackle Warren McClendon, defensive tackle Jalen Carter, outside linebacker Nolan Smith and cornerback Kelee Ringo were First Team Preseason All-SEC selections for the Bulldogs. Wide receiver Kearis Jackson also made the First Team as a return specialist Making the second team was center Sedrick Van Pran and safety Chris Smith. Running back Kenny McIntosh made the Third team

The votes have been counted and the result are in for the 2022 Preseason All-SEC teams. And the Georgia Bulldogs are once again well-represented on both the first and second teams.

Bowers set school records for Georgia last season, emerging as perhaps the best tight end in the country. Carter might be the best defensive lineman in the country, while Ringo is poised for an even bigger season following his game-sealing Pick-6 against Alabama to end the 2022 season.

For as much talent as the Bulldogs have, it was Alabama who had the most first-team representatives, as 10 members of the Crimson Tide made the list compared to Georgia’s six. It certainly helps when quarterback Bryce Young and edge rusher Will Anderson are perhaps the best offensive and defensive players in all of college football. Alabama was also picked to win the SEC along with the SEC West, while Georgia was picked to be the SEC East winner.

Georgia has to replace a number of players who made the end-of-season All-SEC teams from last year, as many of the former Georgia stars are now off to the NFL.

But head coach Kirby Smart isn’t worried about that level of turnover. He still very much believes in the overall talent on his team, even if the media members at SEC media days do not.

“I‘m excited about this team because there’s a lot of opportunity,” Smart said. “People say, Do you have the talent? Do you have enough talent within your program? We have plenty of talent. What we lack right now is experience. That’s our job as coaches, to put those guys in a position to be successful and react in the calm manner and have the experience they need to play well against Oregon.

“That game will help set us up for the SEC gauntlet we have coming up after that.”