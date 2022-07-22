Dawgnation Logo

Brock Bowers, Jalen Carter among the 9 Bulldogs named to Preseason All-SEC teams

Georgia football-2022 Preseason All-SEC teams
Brock Bowers is one of the reasons Georgia will be especially strong this season at the tight end position. (Perry McIntyre/UGA)
Perry McIntyre/UGA Sports Communications
The votes have been counted and the result are in for the 2022 Preseason All-SEC teams. And the Georgia Bulldogs are once again well-represented on both the first and second teams.

Tight end Brock Bowers, offensive tackle Warren McClendon, defensive tackle Jalen Carter, outside linebacker Nolan Smith and cornerback Kelee Ringo were First Team Preseason All-SEC selections for the Bulldogs. Wide receiver Kearis Jackson also made the First Team as a return specialist Making the second team was center Sedrick Van Pran and safety Chris Smith. Running back Kenny McIntosh made the Third team

Bowers set school records for Georgia last season, emerging as perhaps the best tight end in the country. Carter might be the best defensive lineman in the country, while Ringo is poised for an even bigger season following his game-sealing Pick-6 against Alabama to end the 2022 season.

For as much talent as the Bulldogs have, it was Alabama who had the most first-team representatives, as 10 members of the Crimson Tide made the list compared to Georgia’s six. It certainly helps when quarterback Bryce Young and edge rusher Will Anderson are perhaps the best offensive and defensive players in all of college football. Alabama was also picked to win the SEC along with the SEC West, while Georgia was picked to be the SEC East winner.

Georgia has to replace a number of players who made the end-of-season All-SEC teams from last year, as many of the former Georgia stars are now off to the NFL.

But head coach Kirby Smart isn’t worried about that level of turnover. He still very much believes in the overall talent on his team, even if the media members at SEC media days do not.

“I‘m excited about this team because there’s a lot of opportunity,” Smart said. “People say, Do you have the talent? Do you have enough talent within your program? We have plenty of talent. What we lack right now is experience. That’s our job as coaches, to put those guys in a position to be successful and react in the calm manner and have the experience they need to play well against Oregon.

“That game will help set us up for the SEC gauntlet we have coming up after that.”

Said game against Oregon comes on Sept. 3 in Atlanta. To see the full Preseason All-SEC teams, see below.

2022 Preseason First Team All-SEC

QB – Bryce Young, Alabama

RB -  Tank Bigsby, Auburn

RB – Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama

WR - Kayshon Boutte, LSU

WR - Jermaine Burton, Alabama

TE - Brock Bowers, Georgia

OL - Emil Ekiyor Jr., Alabama

OL -  Warren McClendon, Georgia

OL -  O’Cyrus Torrence, Florida

OL -  Nick Broeker, Ole Miss

C -  Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas

DEFENSE

First-Team

DL - Jalen Carter, Georgia

DL - BJ Ojulari, LSU

DL - Derick Hall, Auburn

DL - Byron Young, Tennessee

LB -  Will Anderson Jr., Alabama

LB -  Nolan Smith, Georgia

LB - Henry To’oTo’o, Alabama

DB - Jordan Battle, Alabama

DB -  Kelee Ringo, Georgia

DB -  Eli Ricks, Alabama

DB -  Jalen Catalon, Arkansas

SPECIALISTS

P -  Nik Constantinou, Texas A&M

PK - Will Reichard, Alabama

RS  - Kearis Jackson, Georgia

AP - Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama

2022 Preseason Second Team All-SEC

QB – Hendon Hooker, Tennessee

RB -   Chris Rodriguez Jr., Kentucky

RB -   Devon Achane, Texas A&M

WR - Cedric Tillman, Tennessee

WR - Jonathan Mingo, Ole Miss

TE - Cameron Latu, Alabama

OL -  Layden Robinson, Texas A&M

OL -  Kenneth Horsey, Kentucky

OL -  Darnell Wright, Tennessee

OL -  Javion Cohen, Alabama

C -  Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia

Defense

DL - Zacch Pickens, South Carolina

DL - D.J. Dale, Alabama

DL - Ali Gaye, LSU

DL - Colby Wooden, Auburn

LB - Bumper Pool, Arkansas

LB - Dallas Turner, Alabama

LB - Brenton Cox Jr., Florida

DB – Cam Smith, South Carolina

DB - Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M

DB - Christopher Smith, Georgia

DB - Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State

Specialists

P -  Oscar Chapman, Auburn

PK - Anders Carlson, Auburn

RS - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

AP - Devon Achane, Texas A&M

2022 Preseason All-SEC Third Team

QB – Will Levis, Kentucky

RB - Zach Evans, Ole Miss

RB - Kenny McIntosh, Georgia

WR - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

WR - Josh Vann, South Carolina

TE -  Jaheim Bell, South Carolina

OL -  Brady Latham, Arkansas

OL -  Tyler Steen, Alabama

OL -  Javon Foster, Missouri

*OL - Jeremy James, Ole Miss

*OL – Kendall Randolph, Alabama

C - Cooper Mays, Tennessee

Defense

DL  - Gervon Dexter, Florida

DL - Justin Eboigbe, Alabama

DL - Maason Smith, LSU

DL - McKinnley Jackson, Texas A&M

LB - Owen Pappoe, Auburn

LB - Ventrell Miller, Florida

LB - Jeremy Banks, Tennessee

DB - Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

DB - Trey Dean III, Florida

DB - Trevon Flowers, Tennessee

DB - Malachi Moore, Alabama

Specialists

P - Paxton Brooks, Tennessee

PK - Harrison Mevis, Missouri

RS - JoJo Earle, Alabama

AP - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

