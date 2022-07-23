BREAKING: Nation’s No. 3 safety Joenel Aguero has made his college decision

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 4-star defensive back Joenel Aguero out of Massachusetts. He ranks as the nation’s No. 3 safety and the No. 34 overall prospect for 2023 on the 247Sports Composite ratings. ========================================================= There have probably been many times over the last two years when Massachusetts safety prospect Joenel Aguero felt ready to become a ‘Dawg.

The day has finally arrived when he was ready to tell the world. He’s going to be a ‘Dawg. The Bulldogs are set to now add a real heat-seeking missile to the ball for their secondary. Aguero, who currently ranks as the nation’s No. 3 safety for the 2023 cycle, made his college decision known via several live streams on Saturday afternoon.

The decision came down to Georgia over the likes of Florida, Miami and Ohio State. The 6-foot, 195-pounder had a strong showing earlier this month at the Under Armour “Future 50″ event down in Florida. He has known where he wanted to go play for some time but waited it out for today’s scheduled announcement date. He broke down what he was looking at with his decision this summer.

“I’m not really too worried about who’s at the schools,” Aguero said. “I don’t think it is going to come down to the commits they get. I think I’m the top safety in my class regardless of what anybody has to say. I feel like it is going to come down to prayers and God giving me the green light. Saying that this is the school right here.” “You know, I’m like okay, I am already kind of getting that way, I don’t know how to say it, I am already getting that way of kind of leaning toward it a little bit with that one school.” He always looked to both the player development and relationship aspects at UGA. What does he like best about the national champions? “I feel like it is the people at Georgia,” he said back in June. “To be honest, you know they have great people. Great recruiting people. All the people from the recruiting people recruit to the head coach. Even the academic people. They all have great people at Georgia there who all want to see you succeed. That’s something I like about them and my family really likes about them also.” “They take care of their players. They develop their players and help them. I feel like that’s the one big thing I really like about UGA.”