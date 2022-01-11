Georgia National Championship win more ‘special’ because it came against Alabama

INDIANAPOLIS — In some ways, it doesn’t matter who Georgia’s National Championship victory came against. No feeling is going to top having confetti dumped on you as you’re the last team celebrating the season. But for Georgia, there was added significance that the win came against Alabama. That it was the team that beat Georgia in rather embarrassing fashion just over a month ago. That it was an Alabama program that had beaten Georgia seven straight times. Per Nick Saban, Georgia “kicked our a** in the fourth quarter.” When you can do that against that program, it certainly adds to what is already one of the best nights in program history.

“They’ve been the measuring stick. And I was a part of it for nine years and saw it,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “And I know the preparation that goes into national championship games. So to do it and beat them, that’s special.” Georgia played its best quarter of the season in the final quarter. The Bulldogs scored 20 points, more than it had scored in the previous six fourth quarters against Alabama combined. When it came down to winning team, Georgia for once made all the right plays. Smart shared an anecdote about defensive tackle Julian Rochester. He’s the oldest member of the team and the last remaining member of Smart’s first signing class. He was with the team when Georgia lost to Alabama in the 2018 National Championship Game. Rochester cried after 2nd and 26, like some Georgia fans likely did as well.