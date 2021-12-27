Key Georgia defender updates his injury status ahead of game against Michigan

Chris Smith is not the highest-ranked recruit on Georgia’s defense. He was not an All-American nor did he take home any postseason awards for his play during the 2021 season. But that’s doesn’t accurately capture the impact the senior defensive back has on the Georgia defense. To get a better idea, just look back at the Alabama game. Smith was dealing with a knee injury that limited his availability in the lead-up to the game. The senior didn’t start the game but eventually was able to come in and see the field at less than 100 percent.

The Crimson Tide picked Georgia's defense apart as Bryce Young threw for 421 passing yards. It didn't help matters that Georgia sacked Young zero times nor did he turn the ball over. The secondary though had its fair share of struggles even with a hobbled Smith. With almost a month off between games, Smith has been able to get healthier. The senior — who scored the only touchdown in Georgia's season-opening win over Clemson — wouldn't reveal just how healthy he is at the moment.

But he’s and the Georgia defense are in a better spot now than when they took on the Crimson Tide at the beginning of December. “My knee is doing pretty well,” Smith said. “I’ve been working with the training staff a lot to be able to get back going on the field and stuff like that. I definitely had a great opportunity to be able to play in the last game, and I’m doing everything I can to play in this game. “I’m putting in a lot of work to be able to get my knee back right, and everything is going to be good.”