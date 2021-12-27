Key Georgia defender updates his injury status ahead of game against Michigan
Chris Smith is not the highest-ranked recruit on Georgia’s defense. He was not an All-American nor did he take home any postseason awards for his play during the 2021 season.
But that’s doesn’t accurately capture the impact the senior defensive back has on the Georgia defense. To get a better idea, just look back at the Alabama game.
Smith was dealing with a knee injury that limited his availability in the lead-up to the game. The senior didn’t start the game but eventually was able to come in and see the field at less than 100 percent.
The Crimson Tide picked Georgia’s defense apart as Bryce Young threw for 421 passing yards. It didn’t help matters that Georgia sacked Young zero times nor did he turn the ball over. The secondary though had its fair share of struggles even with a hobbled Smith.
With almost a month off between games, Smith has been able to get healthier. The senior — who scored the only touchdown in Georgia’s season-opening win over Clemson — wouldn’t reveal just how healthy he is at the moment.
But he’s and the Georgia defense are in a better spot now than when they took on the Crimson Tide at the beginning of December.
“My knee is doing pretty well,” Smith said. “I’ve been working with the training staff a lot to be able to get back going on the field and stuff like that. I definitely had a great opportunity to be able to play in the last game, and I’m doing everything I can to play in this game.
“I’m putting in a lot of work to be able to get my knee back right, and everything is going to be good.”
Smith’s injury didn’t just impact what Georgia did at the safety position, as it also changed what the Bulldogs did at the star spot. Smith moved to the position in Georgia’s win over Tennessee and the adjustment helped limit the Volunteer’s offense.
Georgia used Smith exclusively as t safety against Alabama, electing to play William Poole at the star position. Poole had never started a game for Georgia and struggled in the defeat. Georgia also has Latavious Brini as an option as well, as he started 11 games this year for the Bulldogs.
“I know going into this game that both Poole and Brini both are attacking this thing ready to go play and go get to work, so excited to see what both those guys are able to do,” defensive coordinator Dan Lanning said.
Georgia is thin in the secondary for a variety of reasons. So when a key player like Smith suffers an injury, it can be a tipping point to where the Bulldogs lack the number of capable bodies to play how they would like.
With Smith expected to be back for the game against Michigan, it should allow the Bulldogs to play and look more like they did in the first 12 games of the season as opposed to what they put on display against Alabama.
Georgia has gone back to focusing on what they as a secondary did well prior to the Alabama game as it prepares for Michigan.
“Well, basically the fundamental stuff is tracking the ball at the highest point, tackling, because in bowl games there’s a lot of missed tackles, making sure we communicate from D-linemen to linebackers to the four corners of the DBs, from corner to safety,” safety Lewis Cine said. “It’s just those little things that make a big difference when it comes to the games. A lot of people might not think so, but we think so, and that’s why we’re really focused on that.”
The Michigan offense will be a very different test from what Georgia saw against Alabama. The Wolverines have one of the nation’s top offensive lines and rushing attacks. But quarterback Cade McNamara is not as proficient as Young in the vertical passing game. The Michigan quarterback also didn’t win the Heisman Trophy this season, as Alabama’s Young did.
The differences in styles, along with a healthier Smith, should help a Georgia defense that wants to prove it’s better than what it showed in its last game.
“Obviously things didn’t go how we wanted them to go that day, but we’re focused on a new opponent,” Smith said. “We’re focused on Michigan, and we’re focused on being able to get a win so we can move on to the next level of our season.”
