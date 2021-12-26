WATCH: Kirby Smart, Georgia football players share first thoughts on College Football Playoff game against Michigan

The Georgia football team has arrived in Miami ahead of Friday’s game against Michigan. The Bulldogs held practice in Athens on Sunday before landing just before 4 p.m. on Sunday afternoon. The team will begin practicing in Miami on Monday. This will be Georgia’s first game since a 41-24 loss to Alabama back on Dec. 4. “I think any time you have a long break between games, it’s important to understand how your team needs to practice to play,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “You also have to be smart down here with how you practice because you don’t practice at the same time that you play the game. You play the game at night, and you practice during the day.”

Michigan arrived on Saturday, opting to fly in a day early. The Wolverines are coming off a 42-3 win over Iowa in the Big Ten Championship game. This is the first time Georgia and Michigan have played each other since 1965. The Bulldogs have been in the College Football Playoff before, playing in the 2017-18 version. Quarterback Stetson Bennett did not play in the game but worked as a scout team quarterback for the Bulldogs. With JT Daniels in COVID-19 protocols, Bennett is expected to get the start for the Bulldogs. Daniels was not seen arriving at the team hotel on Sunday but that does not rule him out for the game.