Jake Fromm to make first NFL start for New York Giants

Fromm was drafted in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft after starting for three years at Georgia. The Bulldogs won the SEC East all three years Fromm was under center, including making an appearance in the 2018 National Championship Game.

Former Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm will make the first start of his NFL career on Sunday, as he will be the starter for the New York Giants.

Ironically, the quarterback Fromm started against in that national championship game will be starting for his opponent on Sunday, as Jalen Hurts will lead the Philadelphia Eagles.

Fromm is one of seven former Georgia Bulldogs on the active roster for the New York Giants this week, as he will play alongside Andrew Thomas, Azeez Ojulari, Lorenzo Carter and others.

Fromm made his NFL debut last week in relief of Mike Glennon, with Fromm completing 6 of his 12 pass attempts for 82 yards in a loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Fromm was originally drafted by the Buffalo Bills, but was claimed by the Giants during the course of the 2021 season.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter did report that head coach Joe Judge and quarterback Daniel Jones are both expected to return next season. Jones has been dealing with a neck injury and the Giants are 4-10 on the season. A strong end to the season for Fromm could help him land a coveted back-up job and thus keep him on an NFL roster moving forward.

It should be noted that the Giants play the Chicago Bears next Sunday, setting up the possibility that Fromm faces off against his old teammate Justin Fields. The latter will not start this week for Chicago, as he has been dealing with an ankle injury.