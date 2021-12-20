‘It refocused us and made us look ourselves in the mirror’: Alabama loss sends Georgia back to the basics as it preps for Michigan

When Georgia takes the field against Michigan on Dec. 31, it’ll be the first time all season the Bulldogs will be coming off a loss. Georgia looked overmatched in its 41-24 defeat to Alabama on Dec. 4. The result seems to have humbled the Georgia players, who now aim to use the loss as a positive heading into the College Football Playoff. “I would definitely say we have a chip on our shoulder—a bad taste after that last game,” tight end John FitzPatrick said. “We don’t want to make the moment bigger than it is, and we realize that the next game is the most important game. But we’re hungry and we’re excited come the 31st.”

Offensive tackle Warren McClendon referenced the same bad taste and shoulder chip as FitzPatrick when he spoke with reporters on Monday. Those two things will need to have quite the carryover effect, as the Bulldogs will go nearly a month between games. “It’s kind of refocused us and made us look ourselves in the mirror, get back to the grind, and get back to work,” McClendon said. To pass the time and maintain the intensity in practice, the Bulldogs started their bowl practices by focusing mostly on themselves. The early practices during the bowl season are similar to that of an off week or spring practice.

That mostly means focusing on conditioning, good-on-good and trying to build depth late in the season. “The challenge is there and we have really worked hard on ourselves, fundamentally and to self-scout, ' what are we giving up? What are people seeing on us? What changes can we make that would be beneficial for us,” Kirby Smart said. “That has all been our focus, is how do we get better fundamentally, not about the last game.” Related: Kirby Smart evasive on quarterback questions, updates Georgia injury status ahead of Michigan game