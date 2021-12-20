Kirby Smart evasive on quarterback questions, updates Georgia injury status ahead of Michigan game

The first question of Monday’s press conference for Georgia coach Kirby Smart was about the quarterback position. Smart was asked directly if quarterback JT Daniels was getting any work with the first team. Smart side-stepped the question and instead of speaking directly about Daniels, the Georgia coach shared his thoughts on the quarterback room as a whole. “We don’t disclose that information, we just talk about who is doing their job and all four of those guys have been doing a tremendous job,” Smart said. “Brock (Vandagriff) has been doing a tremendous job giving us a good picture on the scout team end. Stetson (Bennett) and JT and really doing a good job simulating the offense that Coach (Todd) Monken wants to do. Like I talk about all the time, we’re going to play the guy who gives us the best chance to win.”

Bennett started the last nine games for the Bulldogs, the most recent of which was a 41-24 loss to Alabama. Bennett threw for 340 yards and three touchdowns in the game. He was also intercepted twice, one of which was returned for a touchdown. It marked the second-straight year that Georgia lost 41-24 to Alabama with Bennett at quarterback. Daniels started three games this season, including the season-opening win against Clemson. He began the year as the unquestioned starter for the Bulldogs but injuries to both his lat and oblique have limited his availability this season.

He returned to the field against Missouri, but Daniels has not started a game since Georgia’s win over Vanderbilt on Sept. 25. Smart was asked about Daniels a second time in his press conference, as Smart proceeded to discuss his confidence level in Daniels in the event that he is thrust into the game against Michigan. “JT’s done a tremendous job in all our practices, and all our work or being able to be effective, and understand what we have to do offensively, and of making decisions,” Smart said. “We get to see him go, sometimes against the two defense, sometimes against the one defense, depending on what we’re working on. And he’s done a good job of doing that.”